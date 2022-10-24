Arthur Zwane hopes Kaizer Chiefs forget MTN8 blues with Soweto Derby on the horizon

Durban - Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs' ambitions to end their eight year trophy drought took a huge hit as after they were dumped out of the MTN8 at the hands of AmaZulu. The Glamour Boys have been hard at work since assembling a new look side, experimenting with a lot of different combinations and variations all over the pitch.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, although disappointed after their loss, remained positive. He raised the importance of his somewhat 'young group’ moving on from their setback as the challenge of arch-rivals Orlando Pirates approaches. "Moving forward, we have to tell the boys that this one (their MTN8 semi-final) is over, there's nothing we can do about it now so we have to focus on the next one," he said. "We know that it's going to be a big game as well (against Pirates) because our next opponents are doing really well right now, which is good for South African football and is very good for us as well because we'll know heading into that game we're going to have to do everything to try and come out with a positive result."

Full-time scenes as AmaZulu will play in the final of the #MTN8 for the first time in 46 years 👏 pic.twitter.com/fPfldVeP8w — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 23, 2022 A victory for Amakhosi at the weekend will see them leapfrog their rivals, who are fourth on the log, just a single point above Chiefs. But Chiefs face a difficult task considering Pirates have scored five times in the last two games and kept two clean sheets in the process. Chiefs have had to use all three of their goalkeepers already this season due to issues of performance and injuries. On top of that, Zwane has fielded five different centre-back pairings in his opening 15 games in all competitions.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 49-year-old will need his most trusted men to step up in a period that will determine and shape expectations for the rest of the season. The likes of Keagan Dolly, Edmilson Dove and now Njabulo Blom have formed part of the positives for Chief this term and those individuals will hope to inspire and motivate the rest of the group. Chiefs and Pirates will meet at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off).

Story continues below Advertisement