Ashley Cupido scored twice as bottom club Cape Town Spurs picked up a rare win in their DStv Premiership clash against AmaZulu on Saturday. Having failed to win in 14 of their 16 games before Saturday’s clash, many would have thought Spurs would have been easy pickings for ambitious Usuthu.

However, Ernst Middendorp’s men showed how much they’ve grown since the German took over as head coach by stunning the KwaZulu-Natal side. Chumani Butsaka opened the scoring in the 14th minute, but they would have got that all too familiar sinking feeling when AmaZulu pulled one back Abbubaker Mobara on the half-hour mark. With Spurs starved of the ball, it seemed like things were turning in AmaZulu’s favour.

But, as other famous Middendorp teams of the past, they held on, and eventually went back in front through Cupido 10 minutes into the second half. And, with time running out, Cupido put the ball in the back for his second on the night, and to bag the three points for Middnedorp’s brave Urban Warriors.

Despite the win, they remain rooted to the foot of the table, however, it’s sure to have given them hope that they can achieve the greatest of great escapes. AmaZulu’s bid to finish amont the top eight took a dent, but there is still a lot of time left in the season. In the evening’s other game, Sekhukhune United climbed up to 11th after beating Richards Bay.