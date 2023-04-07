Ashley du Preez adapting at Kaizer Chiefs after getting out of his comfort zone

Johannesburg — Recent players that have left both the comfort and confinements of the Western Cape for the bustle life of Gauteng have often struggled. So much so that Ashley du Preez was also going to be scrutinised after his record-breaking move from the Cape Winelands-based Stellenbosch FC to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs last winter.

His naysayers nearly had a field day after a roller-coaster start, dropping down the pecking order and losing his spot in the national team after a series of clear-cut misses up front. But thanks to the patience of coach Arthur Zwane, Du Preez is all but destined for another season at the club after dusting himself off to be one of the regulars in recent weeks. To his defence, the 25-year-old says it wasn’t the change of moving to an inland environment that led to his struggles, instead he had to learn and adapt to the club’s demands.

"Personally, that’s not affecting me. Even in my first season at Stellenbosch, I was finding myself but with the progression of the seasons, I got better,” Du Preez said. “The change of environment hasn't affected me. I think I just need to learn how to score more goals. When I was playing at Stellenbosch, I was free because I was in my comfort zone. “I am not saying they (Stellenbosch) are a small club, but I am at a big club now, I have moved out of my comfort zone, so there's a lot of pressure. As time goes, I will learn a lot.”

But with Chiefs having the most demanding fanbase in South African football, there’s rarely time for players to settle hence Du Preez formed a love-hate relationship with them. That feat could have easily seen players in Du Preez’ position crack. But not him. Instead outside noise has become a fuel that drives him to get back to his best. "I am not worried about people outside. When things don't go my way, I always try to keep going and avoid listening to criticism because that can affect my game,” Du Preez said.

“I want to do better in every game. I want to win games and score goals — make the fans happy. I am focused on my game and on what I am here for.” And after a return of seven goals and five assists in 24 matches across all competitions, Du Preez knows that he hasn’t matched what he's expected of him at Chiefs. That's why he wants to at least reach his minimum target and help Chiefs reach their own — finishing second in the league and winning the Nedbank Cup — in the remaining games.

“I haven’t achieved my goals. I wanted to score 10 goals this season. And I am on seven goals in all competitions. But I think I can do more,” Du Preez said. “There are six games to go and there are cup games. So, my goal is to score in each and every game that we’ll be playing going forward.” One of those games includes Chiefs’ league clash against basement dwellers Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.