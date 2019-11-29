Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has backed coach Ernst Middendorp to field players who are in form, defying any practice of prejudice or favour. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has backed coach Ernst Middendorp to field players who are in form, defying any practice of prejudice or favour. Since joining Chiefs earlier this year, there are few Amakhosi fans who have backed Akpeyi to completely dethrone captain Itumeleng Khune as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

However, the Nigerian-born shot-stopper took that criticism on the chin and has since dished out impressive exploits since being entrusted as first choice this season as Khune continues to battle with injuries.

Akpeyi’s resurgence has been a marvel to watch, so much so that his heroics between the sticks have inspired Chiefs to the top of the PSL standings, while his absence during the team’s Telkom Knockout semi-final clash last weekend was notable as they were booted out of the competition Maritzburg United. Nonetheless, Akpeyi’s impressive exploits were noted by the PSL, as he scooped the award of being the Best Player of the Month for September/October.

And what made the recognition even sweeter is that his coach, Middendorp, sat alongside him, yesterday during the award presentation at the PSL Offices, after he was voted as the Best Coach for the last two months.