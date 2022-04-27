Back to the drawing board for Orlando Pirates after Chippa United stalemate

Durban - Orlando Pirates bid to finish second this season was dealt a blow as they were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night. Pirates came close to taking the lead as early as the fourth minute. Terrence Dzvukamanja struck for goal and following some action in the area, Lloyd Kazapua saved the initial effort before Dzvukamanja struck again from the rebound to be denied by a goal line clearance from Sandile Mthethwa.

Mthethwa who was granted an opportunity to start the game due to the unavailability of Roscoe Pietersen made a good impression with some sturdy defending for the Chilli Boys. Bandile Shandu found himself through on goal after 24 minutes following a Pirates breakaway but Kazapua read the situation well as he charged out of his box before clearing the ball away. Just after that, Kazapua took a painful hit to his face as he was struck there with a powerful shot by Deon Hotto.

Chippa only had one chance in the first half and that was after 30 minutes as Andile Mbenyane tried to beat Richard Ofori with a curling effort. The Ghana international went on to make an easy save. Pirates made an early second half change as Linda Mntambo came on for Abel Mabaso. Mntambo looked to make an immediate impact as he slipped through Hotto for goal. Kazapua produced some alert goalkeeping as he came off his line to grab the ball before Hotto could take a shot.

🗣️ "Highly disappointed. A match we definitely should have won, two points dropped."



Mandla Ncikazi reacts to Pirates' 13th draw in the #DStvPrem this season. pic.twitter.com/J1VrBWQoUx — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 27, 2022 Thembinkosi Lorch wasted the best chance of the game for Pirates after 73 minutes as he found himself in a one on one situation, only to be denied by Kazapua. Despite having far less of the possession throughout the game, Chippa nearly won the game in the 82nd minute. Sammy Seabi found Bienvenu Eva Nga with a pinpoint cross. Ofori parried the shot from the Cameroonian against the post.

Chippa will be the happier side based on the outcome of the game. The Chilli Boys claimed a valuable point which could help them in their quest to avoid relegation Pirates will next be in action next Monday as they travel to the Mbombela Stadium to play against struggling TS Galaxy. Chippa United will next play on Wednesday as they host Cape Town City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. @eshlinv