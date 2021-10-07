Bad news for Kaizer Chiefs as they lose Samir Nurkovic to injury for two months

Durban – Kaizer Chiefs have suffered another blow in their slow start to the season as they will have to make do without the services of striker Samir Nurkovic for two months due to injury. "Samir had surgery last week. They found a little tear in the cartilage of the right knee. The surgeon says he could be out between six to eight weeks," Chiefs’ physiotherapist David Milner said in a statement.

"They smoothed out the cartilage. Overall, the operation was a success, and he will be reassessed by the surgeon in a week's time. "We will have a clearer idea as to what is going on and plan the recovery process. We believe the timeline provided is one we can work with for now." The Soweto giants have made a slow start to the season under Stuart Baxter. They have won just one out of their six league games to date and entered the international break with just six points following their most recent 1-1 draw with AmaZulu.

Chiefs are looking defensively weak and lack firepower in front of goal given that they have so far conceded eight goals while scoring four. Nurkovic is arguably one of the most lethal finishers in the Chiefs camp and this will definitely be a major blow to the team’s plans for the coming games and coach Baxter. Chiefs' next game will be an interesting clash with Chippa United next Saturday. The game will see the Amakhosi reunite with Gavin Hunt for the first time since they sacked the four-time league-winning coach in May.