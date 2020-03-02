Barker only focused on avoiding relegation, not a top-eight finish

Steve Barker has rubbished talks of a top-eight finish for Stellenbosch FC.

The coach of the PSL debutants is firmly focused on avoiding relegation at this stage of the season. Stellenbosch have 27 points from 23 league games and their survival is dependent on them at least reaching 30 points as per history.

Speaking after their 3-0 defeat at Maritzburg United on Friday, Barker would not entertain the talks of a top-eight finish.

“We still have work to do. We know it. I never get too far ahead of myself. You know that you get a couple of good wins, which elevate you on the league table and people start talking about top eight. That is foolish. The next target is to get to 30 points as soon as possible. Once we get to 30, it is easier to get to 33. We have seven games to do that. It was never a bad time to get a lesson. It is a wake-up call for us,” said Barker whose team are ninth on the league standings by a mere seven points above bottom-placed AmaZulu.

A top-eight finish is possible for Stellenbosch, but Barker doesn’t want to put too much emphasis on that possibility.