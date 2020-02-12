JOHANNESBURG – Baroka FC secured a 1-0 win over Polokwane City in their Nedbank Cup match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.
The victory saw Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele advance to the last 16, while Rise and Shine bowed out of the tournament.
Polokwane started the match brightly and they threatened first through their long-serving attacker Puleng Tlolane a few minutes into the game. Tlolane unleashed a curling effort from range and Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze produced a fine save to deny the hosts the opening goal.
The home side should have broken the deadlock through Mohammed Anas after Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele had failed to clear a cross from the right.
#NedbankCup2020— Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) February 12, 2020
Tshiamo Masiya: Catch me if you can.
Neighbour: pic.twitter.com/nQPgPU5teE