Baroka FC held to goalless draw at home by Cape Town City

Cape Town — There was a distinct air of familiarity in the way Cape Town City once again failed to collect all three points in their DStv Premiership encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon. Every week City dominate the possession, create all the chances, and normally they do get on the score sheet but then they allow the opposition to hit back.

But this Saturday afternoon they failed even to bulge the net and were forced to settle for a goalless stalemate against the league strugglers Baroka FC. This was a game that City would have targeted for maximum points against a team that is rooted to the bottom of the table. But like has been the situation all season City coach Eric Tinkler could look back at another performance that deserved more.

City were in control throughout, particularly during the first half, but lacked the cutting edge in the final third that could hurt Baroka. It almost came back to haunt the home side when Baroka won a dubious penalty in the second half, which was conceded by Nathan Fasika. The Congolese is an impressive defender with pace and his height, but is often guilty of clumsy errors. Fortunately for the Citizens, their Angolan international goalkeeper Hugo Marques was up to the task and pulled off a good save to deny Richard Mbulu from the spot.