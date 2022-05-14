Baroka FC notch vital DStv Premiership win against SuperSport United

Durban — Baroka FC notched a vital and morale-boosting win as they beat SuperSport United 3-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon. Baroka dramatically showed two goals within a few minutes in the first half after dramatically being gifted two penalties by Andre Arendse’s side. Bakgaka were awarded their first spot-kick in the 24th minute after Keenan Phillips was judged to have handed the ball.

Story continues below Advertisment

Bonginkosi Makume Cooly struck the first penalty into the bottom right corner. Just five minutes later, Makume doubled the lead with another penalty conversion. For his second spot-kick, Makume tucked into the bottom left corner. The second spot kick was awarded after SuperSport’s Siyabonga Nhlapo handed the ball in his area, earning himself a yellow card in the process. Evidence Makgopa put the result beyond any reasonable doubt in the 75th minute by scoring a third for Baroka. The Bafana Bafana attacker tucked the ball home after being supplied with a neat low cross from out wide by Kgodiso Monama.

Aubrey Ngoma put some respectability on the score and added a consolation for SuperSport with a thunderbolt shot from a free-kick, finding the top left corner of the net. In an effort to try and add sparkle to their side, shell-shocked SuperSport made a change just after conceding for the second time, withdrawing Selaelo Rasebotja and bringing on Thalente Mbatha. Boalefa Pule made a good save for SuperSport early on in the second half as he kept out Decide Chauke’s shot from the centre of the box after Makgopa pressed and probed before supplying a headed pass.

Story continues below Advertisment

Monama nearly added a third for Baroka just before the hour mark. He embarked on a good solo run and struck for goal only to see his shot go narrowly wide of the post.

Story continues below Advertisment

Both teams will play their final league games of the season next Saturday afternoon. Baroka travel to Kwa-Zulu Natal to play against Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium while SuperSport will host Orlando Pirates at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium. Both teams still have their work cut out and will need to try and win their final games of the season as a matter of priority. SuperSport need to try and beat Pirates to ensure that they finish in the top eight this season while Baroka need to try and beat the Team of Choice to ensure survival this season. @eshlinv

Story continues below Advertisment