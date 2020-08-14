Baroka look to bounce back against fellow strugglers AmaZulu

DURBAN - Baroka FC are ready to bounce back from their 3-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic. Bakgaga now have to switch to survival mode when they entertain AmaZulu in a Premiership relegation scrap at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (1.30pm kick-off). Both teams are fighting to avoid relegation. Baroka coach Dylan Kerr told Independent Media that they are planning to go all out for maximum points when they square off against Usuthu. “I go into every game with the attitude that I’m not going to lose. That’s who I am and that’s how I want my team to play,” Kerr stated.

Baroka and AmaZulu are tied on 23 points. They are only separated by the goal difference, which places the Limpopo outfit in 13th place while Usuthu are second from the bottom (15th).

“If I’m not going to lose and then we are going to win. If we don’t win, we have to keep the point. But a point is not good enough, we have to make sure that we don’t concede and when we get chances, we put those chances away,” Kerr elaborated.

He continued: “My players have got to go there with belief. They just play with no fear. It is a chance for them to make something for themselves,” he added.

Usuthu will be in action for the first time since lockdown. They went into the break high on confidence after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 away from home.

Baroka have already have a taste of competitive football after the lockdown because they played in the last four of the Nedbank Cup this past weekend.

“We got beaten in the semi-finals. We let ourselves down collectively, everyone is to blame and we’ve got to move on. I believe we’ve moved on,” Kerr said.

