’Being Kaizer Chiefs captain is not easy,’ says birthday boy Bernard Parker

Durban — The opportunity to lead one of the biggest clubs on the continent is one that should never be taken lightly. The demands and levels of expectation associated with such a pivotal position exceeds the normal demands of a footballer.

Kaizer Chiefs have had inspirational characters leading the line in the past. The likes of Neil Tovey, Cyril Nzama and Siphiwe Tshabalala piloted Amakhosi to numerous titles and cups. The Naturena based club have an interesting predicament on their hands this season however as club captain, Itumeleng Khune continues to watch on from the stands. The veteran keeper hasn't seen much game time in a Chiefs shirt and this has left most of his onfield captain duties on the lap of experienced teammate Bernard Parker.

Parker turned 36 on Wednesday, but he doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon. Over the course of the last two years he has had to adjust from being the leading man in the opposition box into a more deeper role in midfield. Parker has held the captain's armband for the majority of this season and has often been on the receiving end of a great amount of criticism. Chiefs supporters continue to doubt his position in the team and the kind of impact he has on the field with the team currently going through a trophy drought.

The former Bafana Bafana international understands the expectation that comes with being captain of one of the 'Big three' but relishes the challenge. "Being Chiefs captain is not easy, I need to be responsible and exemplary every single day but I already carry myself like that anyway so it all comes naturally to me." "The pressure that comes with wearing this [armband] and captaining this team is huge but I am enjoying the challenge," he explained.

Parker's reign as captain has been tainted by the club's failure to match up with Mamelodi Sundowns this season. Getting knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by TS Galaxy means The Amakhosi will go seven seasons without a trophy now but Parker believes it's his duty to influence his teammates with the right thoughts on a daily basis. "I have been here for a while and I have won trophies with Chiefs but I've also been here in the hard times. I try to share my energy and positivity amongst the guys all the time because we want to win trophies for the club again," he expressed.

