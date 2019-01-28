Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy during the match against Supersport United at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City's players know they’re only as good as their last game. Coach Benni McCarthy lets his players know that in no uncertain terms. He demands total professionalism at all times, and if not received, the guilty will find themselves on the sidelines.

Based on Saturday’s effort against SuperSport United, there was no hint of underperformance at all.

City toyed with SuperSport at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night to book a place in the Nedbank Cup round of 16.

The 2-0 scoreline flattered the SuperSport who seldom threatened to make a fist of it.

It should have been 6-0 such was the dominance of the home team, and that will worry McCarthy a bit.

He wants his troops to be ruthless when in the ascendancy, to score when the opportunities come around, so there is something for City to work on.

Matthew Rusike had a number of chances to score against SuperSport, but the pacey striker, while having a solid outing, fluffed a couple of clear-cut chances.

His lining up of a right-footed strike was easily read and intercepted by SuperSport’s goalkeeper, but it was on target and next time he might want to improve on his finishing.

Captain Thami Mkhize played like a man possessed.

He left his post several times and proved to be a thorn in the side of the opposition defence, especially down the right flank with his penetrating runs.

His reward was City’s second goal in the second half that attacking forward Ayanda Patosi played a role in that he directed past the keeper with consummate ease.

Thami Mkhize of Cape Town City celebrates his goal against Supersport United at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mkhize display on Saturday could see him win a place in the national team.

Midfielders Teko Modise and Thato Moke were the pick of the City players, and both were outstanding.

“Teko and Thato produced a master class, they owned the centre of the pitch and put us on the front foot,” said McCarthy. “Once we worked out how to nullify United’s move to push high these two came into the game and dictated play and that allowed us to attack down both flanks and cause havoc in their defence.

“Gift Links and Craig Martin were always dangerous and linked up well with forwards Matthew (Rusike) and Ayanda (Patosi) at the front.

“But we should have scored more goals in both halves which is the only downer to an otherwise top effort from the boys.

“Also shining on the night were left-back Keanu Cupido and Kwanda Mngonyama on the right side. The pair operated as the sole backs and easily snuffed out the odd threats on goal.

“Keanu is a young gun playing like a man born for the top flight. He was up against some top-class opponents and saw them off easily along with Kwanda.”

The quietest man on the field was City’s classy goalkeeper, Peter Leeuwenburgh. The 24-year-old had an armchair ride, and when he was called upon to protect his goal line, he never looked like getting beaten.

City’s next game is a PSL clash away to Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday (7.30pm kick-off) who beat them 4-1 in the corresponding fixture earlier this season.

Mike de Bruyn





Cape Times

