Benni McCarthy for Orlando Pirates? Five possible suitors for the Buccaneers hot seat

Durban — Orlando Pirates recently officially began their expected movements on the transfer market with a few playing personnel additions already secured and numerous others expected to join in the coming weeks. The most notable change within the Buccaneers camp however was that of the technical team. Coach Fadlu Davids was released from his duties which set alight an array of permutations and rumours regarding the plans at Mayfair.

Story continues below Advertisement

If club owner Irvine Khoza opts for a dual coaching set-up similar to that of Mamelodi Sundowns then a big name might be expected to walk through the gates of Orlando soon. IOL Sport's Smiso Msomi looks at five possible suitors for the 'vacant' Pirates hot-seat. Cavin Johnson A highly knowledgeable and revered name in the local game Johnson comes in fresh off a break following his continental exploits next to Pitso Mosimane in Al Ahly.

It is no surprise the former SuperSport United and AmaZulu mentor is heavily linked with the job at the Buccaneers with a number of years under his belt in both local and continental football. Benni McCarthy The fiery nature of Benni McCarthy has seen him continue to add further gloss to his already growing reputation as a mentor in the local game. However his almost unfiltered views have landed him in hot water and arguably cost him his job at AmaZulu.

Story continues below Advertisement

Numerous calls have been by Pirates supporters regarding the appointment of the 44 year old McCarthy, a man who remains in their hearts after his success with the club in his playing days. His recent success with Usuthu and his achievements with Cape Town City make him an enticing option. Dan 'Dance' Malesela Malesela's recent departure at Marumo Gallants is undoubtedly one of the shocks of the transfer window so far, considering the progress he had managed to make in a short space of time.

Story continues below Advertisement

'Dan Dance' is a darling to football purists throughout the nation and his distinct style of play is one that has been associated with the Pirates brand in the past. Malesela's methods have frequently been questioned with some wondering what it would look like with a better group of players at his disposal. With his key linch-pin, Miguel Timm already confirmed, Malesela and Pirates might just be a perfect match. Roger De Sa

Story continues below Advertisement

De Sa's name would have never popped up until his last gig with the Egyptian national team came to a disappointing end, he and Carlos Queiroz dismissed after failing to qualify for the world cup. The De Sa of eight years ago when in the colours of the black and white skull bones is significantly improved and would provide a wealth of knowledge and experience after being in the company of numerous players who continue to dominate the game on the continent today. Gavin Hunt

Perhaps the wildest card of them. The 57 year old Hunt has had an incredibly indifferent last two seasons having been dismissed at both Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United. However facts are facts and Hunt remains one of the most successful coaches of this era. His ability to win league titles and introduce youth into the first team set up comfortably puts him in the conversation for a team looking to return to glory days. @SmisoMsomi16