Benni McCarthy has his work cut out as AmaZulu fall to Arrows in Durban

DURBAN - Benni McCarthy’s first task as AmaZulu boss will be to instill some confidence into the side after they fell to a convincing 2-0 defeat against Golden Arrows at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. Though Usuthu interim coach Allan Freese was in charge on the afternoon, McCarthy was in the stands along with AmaZulu chairperson Sandile Zungu, his brother Manzini Zungu and Usuthu club legend Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe. The presence of former Bafana Bafana striker Nomvethe, will raise speculation that he could be set to serve as McCarthy’s assistant at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium based club. After a subdued opening 30 minutes of the game for both sides, Golden Arrows started to exert their dominance by launching some attacking forays. Michael Gumede had a good chance to put Arrows ahead in the 32nd minute but struck his effort wide of the target. Just a few seconds later, Seth Parusnath, playing in a defensive midfield role, won a corner after causing some trouble to the Usuthu defence.

Arrows were rewarded for their attacking play on the stroke of half-time as Sandile Khumalo recklessly handled the ball in the penalty area.

Thembeka Sikhakhane of AmaZulu FC and Divine Lunga of Lamontville Golden Arrows goes head to head at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 16 December 2020. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Man of the match Nkosinathi Sibisi successfully converted the spot-kick. Usuthu keeper Veli Mothwa dived the right way but could not reach the ball.

AmaZulu failed to threaten Arrows keeper Sifisi Mlungwana in the opening half. The Usuthu side were simply unable to tread enough passes to attacking anchormen Augustine Mulenga and the in-form Luvuyo Memela.

Just four minutes after the break, Arrows doubled their lead as Velemseni Ndwandwe and Sibisi combined through good use of transition ball before the former slipped the ball beyond the reach of Mothwa.

AmaZulu’s desperate defending was once again on show in the 62nd minute as Thembela Sikhakhane brought down Pule Mmodi when the latter would have had a goal scoring opportunity. The Usuthu right-back was lucky to only earn a yellow card for his challenge.

“We made critical errors at crucial moments of the game. We did not put in enough effort. We were all over chasing the game. We did not put in enough effort and the discipline went out through the window,” said 64-year old Freese.

Siphiwe Tshabalala made his first DSTV Premiership appearance in more than 900 days when Usuthu introduced him as a substitute in the 82nd minute. Apart from seeing the36-year-old South African football icon finally play again, there was not much else for Usuthu fans to celebrate.

Luvuyo Memela of AmaZulu FC challenges Seth Parusnath of Lamontville Golden Arrows during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 game between Amazulu and Golden Arrows at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on 16 December 2020. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi paid tribute to his side who are now unbeaten in their seven league games so far this season.

“I thought we finally scored and the players applied themselves well. I’m proud of them. We know AmaZulu have a lot of good players. It’s important that we imposed ourselves when we had the ball,” he said.

Usuthu will next be in action against Chippa United at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

