Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns continue to tussle at the top

The DStv Premiership action was once again thick and fast over the past weekend with the action red-hot, particularly at the top of the table.

The two premier clashes were the KwaZulu-Natal derby between second and third placed AmaZulu and Golden Arrows on Saturday followed by league-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns against fourth-placed Orlando Pirates in Soweto on Sunday.

Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu proved to be the "Kings of KZN" as they downed their neighbours 1-0 at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium to overtake Sundowns and reach the summit of the league for the first time.

"I hope that Pirates do the country and everyone a favour by doing what they should be doing. They can't be hammered three times in a row by one team," McCarthy said after the victory.

Unfortunately for McCarthy and "the country" Sundowns were not a in charitable mood and handed out yet another 3-0 thrashing to the Buccaneers to reclaim top spot just 24 hours later.

"I said it before the match that Sundowns is going to play," Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said. "We know when we are fully recovered we are good enough to beat any team."

Just below Swallows regained fourth place after their 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United on Friday with Pirates' hammering forcing into fifth.

The action at the bottom of the table was equally intense as the basement battle went the way of Black Leopards with the Limpopo side completing a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over TTM. The defeat for TTM saw them slip back into the red zone with 22 points as Chippa moved out of it with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Stellenbosch FC.

The two Western Cape teams certainly had a weekend to forget with Cape Town City also losing 1-0 to TS Galaxy with The Citizens camp reportedly being unsettled with star defender Taariq Fielies being left at home for the trip.

Kaizer Chiefs' contrasting form in the domestic league and their CAF continental adventures continued with the Mighty Amakhosi surrendering a two-goal advantage to Bloemfontein Celtic as they were forced to to settle for a 2-2 draw, while SuperSport United claimed a 2-1 victory over the Baroka FC.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport