Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu win again to extend unbeaten league run to eight games

DURBAN – AmaZulu extended their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership to eight games following a well-earned 1-0 win over SuperSport United at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday evening.

Benni McCarthy’s side dominated the first-half, rarely giving Matsatsantsa possession. SuperSport top scorer Bradley Grobler did not see much of the ball in the first-half and when he did, he hardly looked threatening to Usuthu’s defence. The SuperSport number nine also did not receive much supply from his team-mates in the first half as they failed to create sustained attacking passages of play.

AmaZulu eventually took the lead in the 24th minute following some good work down the left from Augustine Mulenga who recorded his sixth assist of the season. The Zambian produced a brilliant run, running rings around defender Luke Fleurs before playing in a ball to Siphelele Mthembu who tapped the ball in for the goal.

SuperSport United came to life in the second half and there were more intense midfield battles. However, the Usuthu defence did well to contain the pressure, and their goalkeeper Veli Mothwa did not have to make any difficult saves.

Mothwa was forced into action for the first time in the 64th minute as he easily held onto an indirect free-kick.