CAPE TOWN – What now for Cape Town City after surrendering their MTN8 crown in a 2-0 home quarter-final defeat to Polokwane City at Newlands Stadium on Saturday? There was hardly a positive for coach Benni McCarthy ahead of tomorrow’s Premiership away clash with champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“What can I say about our performance? We were not in the game. It was a bad day,” said McCarthy.

“It was a tough game. I’m very disappointed with our application in the first half. Everything that we said in the dressing room, what not to expect, what not to do, they’ve gone and done and allowed these people to come and dictate and control the game.”

City could have lost by a couple more had goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh not pulled of another penalty save and come off his line to force a shot wide. The tall Dutchman can reflect on another top showing. Ex-Ajax Cape Town player Tashreeq Morris made his debut but was hardly a threat. He was replaced by Surprise Ralani 10 minutes into the second half.

Strikers Kermit Erasmus and Siphelele Mthembu came on for forward Chris David and defender Ebrahim Seedat without the desired returns. Playing two wingers Gift Links and Craig Martin also amounted to little.

Thato Mokeke did return to the run-on XI and partner Zukile Kewuti in midfield, but both had little impact on proceedings.

City have won one of their two league matches heading into the bout with the Brazilians, who remain unbeaten.

