Cape Town City player Shane Roberts challenged by Yagan Sasman of Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium. Photo: :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) .

CAPE TOWN – The Citizens were their own worst enemies once again and paid the price when they were knocked out of the Telkom Knockout by Kaizer Chiefs in the opening round on Saturday.

The last 16 tie at Cape Town Stadium was deadlocked at 1-1 after 120 minutes, resulting in a penalty shootout that Chiefs won 4-2 to progress to the quarter-finals. The defeat for City extended their winless streak to eight games and it was their second loss to Amakhosi this season, having gone down 2-1 in a PSL clash at Newlands in August.

City, like Chiefs, created a myriad of chances during a hard-fought encounter and both camps would have felt the game should have been settled in regulation time. Kermit Erasmus put City ahead in the first half with a wonder strike from outside the penalty area that sailed into the top left-hand corner. 

Erasmus’ sixth goal of the season should have been seven after the break when from close range he was denied by a double save from Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi. Chances were then squandered by attacking players Mark Mayambela, Thabo Nodada and substitutes Shane Roberts and Fagrie Lakay in the dying minutes. 

The one corner Benni McCarthy’s charges had that went out of play is just not good enough. Mpho Makola was entrusted with taking set-pieces and twice from free-kicks just outside the 18-yard area he failed to worry the keeper.

Cape Town City's SHane Roberts attacking the ball during the Telkom Knockout at Cape Town Stadium. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Not for the first time this season City failed to kick-on after a good start. “It’s the same old story again, it was our game to lose after we went ahead and we lost it because we never took our chances to bury the game when we had them on the ropes,” said City coach Benni McCarthy. “The boys showed what a great team we are, it’s just a shame they never came out on top. One goal is just not good enough when we create clear-cut chances to put the game beyond doubt.”

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp hailed his side’s never-say-die attitude. “The boys never give up when they are down. They have shown a certain spirit, a certain attitude as a team. We had a good start, got the equaliser through sub Samir Nurkovic.” 

Mike de Bruyn