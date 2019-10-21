Cape Town City player Shane Roberts challenged by Yagan Sasman of Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium. Photo: :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) .

CAPE TOWN – The Citizens were their own worst enemies once again and paid the price when they were knocked out of the Telkom Knockout by Kaizer Chiefs in the opening round on Saturday. The last 16 tie at Cape Town Stadium was deadlocked at 1-1 after 120 minutes, resulting in a penalty shootout that Chiefs won 4-2 to progress to the quarter-finals. The defeat for City extended their winless streak to eight games and it was their second loss to Amakhosi this season, having gone down 2-1 in a PSL clash at Newlands in August.

City, like Chiefs, created a myriad of chances during a hard-fought encounter and both camps would have felt the game should have been settled in regulation time. Kermit Erasmus put City ahead in the first half with a wonder strike from outside the penalty area that sailed into the top left-hand corner.

Erasmus’ sixth goal of the season should have been seven after the break when from close range he was denied by a double save from Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi. Chances were then squandered by attacking players Mark Mayambela, Thabo Nodada and substitutes Shane Roberts and Fagrie Lakay in the dying minutes.

The one corner Benni McCarthy’s charges had that went out of play is just not good enough. Mpho Makola was entrusted with taking set-pieces and twice from free-kicks just outside the 18-yard area he failed to worry the keeper.