Bet against Mosimane at your peril

JOHANNESBURG - It is rare for Pitso Mosimane to lead a team in a final and lose. In fact, the Mamelodi Sundowns supremo has only ever lost two matches in knockout cup finals in his entire coaching career. His first defeat was when his Supersport United side went down 1-0 in the 2004 SAA Supa Eight final against Kaizer Chiefs. The other taste of defeat in a final was a 3-0 drubbing Sundowns experienced at the hands of Wits University in the MTN8. Mosimane first showed a knack for success at Supersport where he had a fruitful tenure, delivering two trophies. He, in fact, got the better of the Glamour Boys in the same SAA Supa Eight final in Durban after losing to the same team the previous year. Phil Evans netted the winner on the day for Matsatsantsa A Pitori. When Supersport lifted the Absa Cup in 2005 against Wits, it was the man from Kagiso who steered Matsatsantsa A Pitori to glory. Since then Mosimane’s career has blossomed to become one of the most decorated coaches in the country.

Today, Mosimane will head to Orlando Stadium to face Bloemfontein Celtic banking on his incredible record in cup finals.

Ever since he joined the Brazilians, the club has been unstoppable in domestic competitions.

Mosimane has only suffered one defeat as the head coach of Sundowns in a cup final – when Gavin Hunt’s Wits trounced them 3-0 at Mbombela Stadium to be crowned the MTN8 champions.

The Nedbank Cup was his maiden silverware as the head coach of Sundowns. The 2014/15 season-ending competition saw Mosimane bringing Sundowns’ barren run to an end. They defeated Ajax Cape Town 4-3 on penalties.

In his CV, Jingles has added two Telkom Knockout crowns, one CAF Champions League medal and the CAF Super Cup accolade plus three league triumphs.

Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United were the victims in the Telkom KO of 2016 and 2019 respectively.

Celtic, who are clear underdogs ahead of this weekend’s final, will be looking to end that record.

Sundowns have an added motivation to win as they are chasing a treble. They have already lifted the Absa Premiership title and Telkom this season.

It will be an icing on the cake should the Brazilians win as they are also celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

