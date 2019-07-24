Siyabonga Nomvethe of AmaZulu during the 2018/19 Absa Premiership Awards at the ICC in Durban. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – AmaZulu are planning to use the iconic Siyabonga Nomvethe as the club’s brand ambassador in youth programmes. Bhele, as Nomvethe is he affectionately known by the football masses, recently hung up his boots following a sterling career that many aspire to, but few will achieve.

Usuthu’s General Manager Lunga Sokhela explained the new role that Bhele will be commanding at the club following his retirement.

“We’ve spoken with some of our sponsors. It is going to be a joint thing that we will do with them. It will help us so that Bhele can be an ambassador to some of our programmes. Already we’ve spoken to Build It. We also want to use him a lot for PR. He will be an ambassador and a role model for the younger players. It is an on-going talk but it is where it is heading right now,” Sokhela said.

Bhele represented all the big clubs in the country. During his glittering career, he played for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows and Usuthu. Nomvethe also competed in two Fifa World Cups, three Africa Cup of Nations and the Olympic Games. He also played in Italy, Sweden and Denmark.

With that kind of experience and resume, there can be no denying he will be a worthy ambassador and PR person for the club, someone people will take seriously given his achievements.

“He is very passionate about players, youth and he is very good with people. We want to use him to his strength. He also has his own business ventures and we will help him wherever we with those. So, that’s where we are right now,” he added.

Nomvethe is one of only two players that captured the PSL Footballer of the Season twice in their careers. Teko Modise is the other.

“We are going to meet to formally discuss because we’ve just came back from Johannesburg.

He is going to be an ambassador to a lot of programmes, especially youth programmes.” Sokhela explained.

