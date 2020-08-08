Big money incentive for Baroka, Celtic

JOHANNESBURG - Dylan Kerr and John Maduka may have different targets for the remainder of the Premiership season but they’ll both know that being Nedbank Cup finalists could be the fuel that may drive them to the promised land.

Kerr’s Baroka FC will lock horns with Maduka’s Bloemfontein Celtic in the first semi-final at Orlando Stadium this afternoon (2pm kick-off).

As usual, Baroka find themselves languishing in the relegation dogfight as they are three points and places ahead of the automatic drop zone. And with a host of matches still to be played in the league, they know they are not out of the woods yet.

Last season, the Ga-Mphahlele-based side saved their top-flight status on the last day, albeit achieving the improbable by winning the Telkom Knockout in December 2018. But given the Nedbank Cup is the last domestic trophy of the season, that could very well increase their tempo to fight until the end.

However, Bakgaga will need ample tricks up their sleeves - if they are going to face either Mamelodi Sundowns or Bidvest Wits in the final on September 8 - especially coming up against a Celtic side that also still has everything to play for.