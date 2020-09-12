Bloem Celtic lodge official complaint over suspended Tebogo Langerman

CAPE TOWN – Nedbanl Cup losing finalists Bloemfontein Celtic have reportedly lodged a complaing with the PSL after Mamelodi Sundowns had the suspended Tebogo Langerman on the bench.

While the player did not take to the field in the game that Sundowns won thanks to a late Gaston Sirino strike, rules stipulate that suspended players may not “be dressed in their game uniform, and they may not take part in any warm-up activities”.

Langerman picked up a fourth booking in last weekend’s title clincher against Black Leopards, which ruled him out of the Nedbank Cup final.

Uruguayan striker Sirino scored the only goal of the game as Pitso Mosimane’s Sundowns won the Nedbank Cup, which helped them complete a history domestic treble.

A week ago, Sundowns were crowned league champions after overhauling Kaizer Cheifs’ 13-point gap, which they held before the league was brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic that has affected sport across the globe.