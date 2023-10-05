Brandon Theron scores scorcher as Golden Arrows down Sekhukhune

Brandon Theron scored a spectacular first-half goal to hand Golden Arrows a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Thursday. The victory sees Abafana Bes’Thende win their fourth match in their last five outings and climb back into second place on the DStv Premiership standings.

Babina Noko made it three games without a win in all competitions as they remain in ninth ahead of the FIFA international break. The right-sided defender scored his first goal of the season and in Arrows colours as he launched a scorcher from out the penalty area. The off-season arrival started the move from the halfway and never stopped running before being teed up by Ryan Moon on the edge of the box, just when it seemed he was running out of ideas, he fired unexpectedly into the top corner, beating Renaldo Leaner in the Babina Noko goal.

A Sekhukhune side looking to return to winning ways following a disappointing defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last time welcomed an Arrows side that had never beaten them in the past. Head Coach Brandon Truter set up his side to dominate proceedings in the middle of the park he featured four central midfielders from the onset, a plan that seemed to be working as the hosts dominated 68% of the ball possession in the opening stanza. For Arrows, an opportunity to return to second on the log gave them the incentive to try and grab the initiative as head coach Mabhuti Khenyeza threw on his familiar 4-3-3 formation with forward Ryan Moon leading the attack.

A number of the Sekhukhune faithful would’ve been frustrated at the halfway mark as they dominated a huge portion of the proceedings in the first half but without relevant penetration. The second saw a host of substitutions made by the home side and applied pressure but Arrows stood firm to collect yet another victory. The DStv premiership will observe the upcoming FIFA international return and will return in two weeks.