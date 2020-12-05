Brave Maritzburg Utd earn first point of the new season after draw with Sundowns

PIETERMARITZBURG – Maritzburg United finally earned their first points of the season following a 1-1 draw against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night. It was Team of Choice defender Kwanda Mngonyama who ensured that the points would be shared. The 27-year-old headed home from a corner following an excellent delivery from Dan Morgan. On paper, the game was a David vs Goliath encounter. Maritzburg entered the contest in last place and with the worst defence in the league whilst Sundowns were first and with the best attack in the league. Ernst Middendorp’s side did not play like underdogs nor did they show a lot of respect to their more decorated opponents, which is what the German tactician would have wanted. “We showed them too much respect in the beginning. We came into the second half more brave. The performance against SuperSport United in the last game was good and we built on that. Everybody is prepared to fight and I’m confident that we will come out of this position,” said Middendorp after the game.

Downs who were looking for their fifth game in six games starting attacking early on as Themba Zwane forced a save from Sebastian Mwange in the sixth minute. After an evenly poised opening 30 minutes, Zwane eventually bagged his sixth goal of the season and put Downs ahead in the 31st minute.

Peter Shalulile started the attacking passage of play to setup Zwane for the goal which helped Kermit Erasmus to play the ball to the 31-year-old Zwane.

Shalulile went from hero to villain in the 48th minute as he missed a sitter which he would have scored nine times out of ten.

Downs captain Hlompho Kekana tried to get on the scoresheet by launching a few trademark long-range shots. Mwange injured himself in the 52nd minute after midjudging the flight of a Kekana shot. He subsequently had to be replaced in goal by Jethren Barr.

Maritzburg’s Keagan Buchanan earned a yellow card in the 73rd minute, which means that he will miss his side’s next game against Swallows.

Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi was handed a red-card in the 79th minute by referee Victor Gomes for apparently showing dissent. The 49-year-old will be banned from the touchlines for his side’s next two games.

Dennis Onyango showed his class I the 85th minute by brilliantly stopping a Thabiso Kutumela effort in a one-on-one situation.

Maritzburg scored against the run of play and will be satisfied with the point. The result produces a good platform for Middendorp’s side to build on as they look to move up the standings.

Speaking after the game, Downs coach Steve Komphela rued his side’s missed opportunities.

“We must never make excuses. It is two points dropped. It is painful when we concede against a set-piece because it is something that we regularly practice. Shalulile could have scored two goals with the chances he had but you could see how the opposition was fighting. There is a lot that we need to improve on,” he said.

Maritzburg will next be in action in two weeks' time against Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium.

