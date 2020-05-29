Brockie’s future is undecided

DURBAN – The future of Jeremy Brockie at Mamelodi Sundowns is set to be decided in the next few days. The New Zealand international is currently on loan at Maritzburg United, where he was seconded to try to rediscover his goalscoring prowess. His current deal with the Brazilians is scheduled to expire next month but Sundowns have an option on the agreement. The club has until this weekend to exercise that option, according to his agent Mike Makaab of ProSport International. “They’ve got until the end of the month. Sundowns haven’t exercised the option as yet but they do have until the end of May to exercise that option,” Makaab elaborated, suggesting that they are not worried that Sundowns haven’t contacted them. Last week, the Brazilians announced a mega deal for head coach Pitso Mosimane and the coach’s contract was key to a number of decisions regarding the players to sign. Mosimane had until last week been hamstrung by his own affairs with the Chloorkop side.

Brockie joined Sundowns with huge expectations. He was on top of his game at SuperSport United, scoring goals like it was going out of fashion. He was a menace to opposition defences with his sharpness in front of goal. But he struggled to adapt to the style of play at Sundowns.

The 32-year-old has other options away from Sundowns, according to Makaab.

“There are a number of clubs that are interested in his services. Jeremy is keen to do anything as long as he will get game time. At the moment that’s his priority - getting game time at a good environment,” Makaab stated.

His former club where he made his name, SuperSport are reportedly keen on bringing him back.

“He is a great professional. He takes great care of himself,” said Makaab.

“He has been unfortunate but I have no doubt that he will get back on his feet again. He is working very hard behind the scenes during this lockdown so that by the time the PSL action resumes, he is ready to rediscover his goalscoring form. That’s what Jeremy is about.”

Negotiations between the South African Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are still in progress about the mechanism of resuming PSL action. For now, it is not yet clear as to when the action will return.

But there’s no doubt that Brockie will be looking to hit the ground running when the league does resume.

Maritzburg are pushing for a spot in the top three. If they do finish among the best three in the league, they will qualify for one of continental competitions.

Brockie will be looking to reward the Team of Choice for showing faith in him by finishing the season with important goals for the team.

