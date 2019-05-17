Bruce Bvuma will have a big task ahead of him in the final. Photo: Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bruce Bvuma faces a big test between the posts for Kaizer Chiefs but his coach Lee Baxter backs him to rise to the occasion tomorrow at 7pm against National First Division outfit TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Nedbank Cup final. Itumeleng Khune was ruled out for the season a few months ago and new signing Daniel Akpeyi is cup tied. Chiefs recently parted with Virgil Vries which leaves them with no option but to throw Bvuma into the deep end.

Baxter said Bvuma was ready to deliver for the Glamour Boy.

“In regards to Bruce, I think he is an amazing athlete, probably one of the naturally talented goalkeepers I’ve ever worked with. He has got massive potential. If he just trusts in himself then he’s got a great mentality. He is a solid character off the field. I think he is going to perform well,” said Baxter.

Bvuma has started nine games across all competitions since replacing Akpeyi. He will look to emulate Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo who shone in cup finals when they burst onto the scene.

Khune was colossal for Amakhosi when they lifted the Telkom Knockout at the expense of Mamelodi Sundowns in 2007, saving three penalties in the shoot-out.

Umlazi-born goal-minder Khuzwayo was the man of the match against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Chiefs’ 2014 MTN8 final triumph.

“I’ve just said to him, ‘Do what you’ve been doing in the last couple of games. You’ve been solid and stable. You’ve not been up and down’. He has been very consistent. For that in itself, it is an achievement for a goalkeeper of his age. If I’m not mistaken he may be one of the youngest in the PSL. That is a medal on his chest before we go into the final,” he added.

Chiefs haven’t tasted glory in four years and this season they failed to finish in the top eight.

“Before I joined Chiefs the thought of winning a trophy was right up there in the achievement list and I really believe that we have the potential to win trophies at this club. We owe it to the club in general and everyone who is behind the club, the fans, staff and management,” Baxter said.

Galaxy assistant coach Thulani Nkosi is confident they can defy the odds and make history by becoming the first team from the NFD to win the Nedbank.

“We are not afraid of Chiefs. They went from position seven to position nine and from nine, it will be nothing. Our aim is to go to Africa (Caf Confederation Cup). The pressure is on Chiefs’ players and their coach (Ernst Middendorp),” Nkosi said.





