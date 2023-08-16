Caleb Bimenyimana ‘happy to be free’ from Kaizer Chiefs nightmare after being given the boot by the club

Caleb Bimenyimana has reacted after he was released from his contract by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday.
Amakhosi announced in a statement on the same day that they had come to a mutual agreement with the Burundi international to end his time with the club.
Commenting on his official Instagram page, the forward said: “It was a hard decision to take But after All what happened it worth it.
“All I can say is thank you Lord. My prayer has been answered. I feel really happy to be Free. God never disappoint me. I can’t wait for the next chapter.”
Bimenyimana has endured a difficult time since joining Chiefs. After impressing initially, his form took a hit and he found goals hard to come by as the team struggled.
And in the recent off-season, he was linked with a move to North Africa, but that never materialised.
Having had enough, Chiefs have decided to call time on the relationship, which has flattered to deceive.
In a very brief statement on Wednesday, Chiefs said: “Kaizer Chiefs have come to an agreement with striker, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana to part ways after one season.
He featured 21 times for Chiefs (17 starts + 4 subs) and found the back of the net 8 times.
“He featured 21 times for Chiefs (17 starts + 4 subs) and found the back of the net 8 times.
“He will be free to join a team of his choice and we wish him well in his future.”
It remains to be seen whether the club will dip their toes back in the transfer market to find a replacement for the profligate Burundian, or they will stick with the options they currently have.
