Caleb Bimenyimana ‘happy to be free’ from Kaizer Chiefs nightmare after being given the boot by the club

Caleb Bimenyimana has reacted after he was released from his contract by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday. Amakhosi announced in a statement on the same day that they had come to a mutual agreement with the Burundi international to end his time with the club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALEB77 (@b.b.caleb7) Commenting on his official Instagram page, the forward said: “It was a hard decision to take But after All what happened it worth it. “All I can say is thank you Lord. My prayer has been answered. I feel really happy to be Free. God never disappoint me. I can’t wait for the next chapter.”

Bimenyimana has endured a difficult time since joining Chiefs. After impressing initially, his form took a hit and he found goals hard to come by as the team struggled. And in the recent off-season, he was linked with a move to North Africa, but that never materialised. Having had enough, Chiefs have decided to call time on the relationship, which has flattered to deceive.

In a very brief statement on Wednesday, Chiefs said: “Kaizer Chiefs have come to an agreement with striker, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana to part ways after one season. Player Updates: Chiefs Release Bimenyimana



He will be free to join a team… pic.twitter.com/Gxpk5mnBK2 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 16, 2023 “He featured 21 times for Chiefs (17 starts + 4 subs) and found the back of the net 8 times.