Caleb Bimenyimana scores hat-trick as Kaizer Chiefs dispatch Stellenbosch 3-1

Johannesburg - Burundian striker Caleb Bimenyimana scored his first hat-trick as Kaizer Chiefs dispatched Stellenbosch 3-1 at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Coach Arthur Zwane's men made it three wins in their last four matches, climbing to fourth on the DStv premiership log, two points off log-leading Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi were the manufacturers of their own downfall early on and the home side Stellenbosch took advantage of it, capitalising from sloppy build up play to find the opening goal of the match through Nhlanhla Mgaga in the 29th. The 26-year-ol midfielder was quickest to react, dispossessing Njabulo Blom before composing himself and firing past Itumeleng Khune who was still scrambling to get himself set. Going a goal down seemed to wake Chiefs up and Caleb Bimenyimana continued his impressive form in front of goal as he scored his fourth goal of the season through a penalty on the stroke of half-time to pull the two sides level.

The Burundi International striker has been Chiefs main source of goals since his arrival at the Naturena-based club, and four quickly became five for him this season as he converted a second penalty four minutes after the half-time interval. The Amakhosi were all over the Stellies defensive line and that man again Bimenyimana was chief instigator for the visitors, making a well-timed run to beat an offside trap and was thereafter dragged to the ground by Mogamad Goedeman who was rightly sent off. Bimenyimana dusted himself off once again and scored his first hat-trick in the colours of the Glamour Boys, seemingly putting the game beyond Stellies at 3-1.

In the early stages of this match Chiefs took a while to get going and continued to display the kind of wasteful finishing that has been the main cause of a lot of points dropped, with forwards Ashley Du Preez and Kgaogelo Sekgota the main culprits. Sekgota had the best opportunity to put Chiefs in front when the two sides were still level in the 14th minute. However a lack of composure and good work from Stellenbosch goalkeeper, Sage Stephens denied Chiefs the opener from point blank range. For Stellenbosh, a crazy 15 minute period on either side of halftime was their main source of deterioration, head coach Steve Barker left frustrated at the lack of discipline and composure shown by some of his experienced men.

