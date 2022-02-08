Cameroonian wonderkid Brice Ambina joins Cape Town City

Cape Town — Cape Town City FC have signed the promising 20-year-old Cameroonian Brice Ambina on a four-and-a-half-year deal. City made the announcement on social media on Tuesday when they declared: 'Brice is a Blue! Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Cameroon international midfielder Brice Ambina.'

City coach Eric Tinkler said Brice, who will remain with the club until June 2026, will prove a useful acquisition. He has played for the Under- 20 Cameroon national team at the 2021 U20 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania, "He is a highly-talented player and I think he will be a massive introduction to our team," said Tinkler. 📝 | Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Cameroon international midfielder Brice Ambina.



The defensive midfielder signs until June 2026! 💫#BienvenueAmbina 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/W2XfAe9Ji8 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 8, 2022 "We are pleased we signed Ambina, a young 20-year-old holding midfielder who has played for the Under- 20 Cameroon National Team.

"He is playing in what used to be my position. He is a highly, highly talented player and he will be a massive introduction to the team, and we are happy to have him on board. "His defensive qualities as a holding midfielder are exceptional. He has good aggression in terms of winning the ball. On the ball, he is technically very, very good, comfortable, not one who panics, and also good on diagonal balls. "He is a fantastic acquisition for Cape Town City."

Ambina comes on board soon after City have signed Hanover Park FC striker Mogamat May and Darwin Gonzales from Venezuela. The new arrivals will offset the loss Fagrie Lakay, Abbubaker Mobara, Bradley Ralani and Abdul Ajagun during the January transfer window. City will return to action on Saturday when they play Royal AM in a Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash, in Chatsworth, Durban.