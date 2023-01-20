Can Kaizer Chiefs get anything from their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns?

Johannesburg — Kaizer Chiefs’ title aspirations could receive a major boost should they dare halt the winning train of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night. Chiefs and Sundowns are heavyweights of local football. But such has been their contrasting fortunes, they’ll meet this evening with different agendas.

Chiefs are eager to return to winning ways in the league after losing back-to-back matches this year — something that would reignite their title hopes. Sundowns, meanwhile, have been on a purple patch 11-game winning streak in the league, hence they lead Chiefs with 19 points. The coaches of both sides, Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane and Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena, have been modest in the build-up, saying there’s still a long way to go.

But be that as it may, a win tonight for either side will go a long way in their title aspirations. And that’s why the players have to be at their very best. Chiefs’ squad has been rocked by injuries, with Zwane forced to throw young players into the deep end. Some have managed to swim, and others sunk. But they could unleash new striker Christian Basomboli against Sundowns, subjected to his paper-work, after signing a three and a half year deal on Thursday.

While Basomboli will be eager to provide an outright solution to their scoring woes, Zwane will hope that his usual rearguard fix their defensive issues. After all, shutting the back door is the only way they’ll be able to contain Sundowns who’ve been in beast mode after scoring 17 goals in seven games. Granted, Chiefs and Downs will serve as the main attraction for tomorrow; the KZN derby between Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United will be a starter.

Arrows and Maritzburg were at the back of contrasting fortunes last week as the former lost away to Orlando Pirates, while Maritzburg beat Royal AM. Albeit last weekend’s results, form usually counts for nothing in the derby, given that three points and bragging rights will be up for grabs in KwaMashu. Staying in KZN, one of the teams that haven’t been at their best this season due to a host of on and off the field incidents is last term’s rookies, Royal AM.

The changes that have been made in the technical department, including the departure of co-coach Dan Malesela, has disturbed the team's momentum. Sole coach Abram Nteo, who started the season with Khabo Zondo, has seen his side blow hot and cold — a feat that hasn’t been helped by their bosses. Nteo, though, will be eager to guide his side back to steady waters tomorrow when they host Chippa United, who’ve been underwhelming, in KwaMashu.

Meanwhile, after thumping Chiefs 4-0 in their last match at home, AmaZulu will have ample reason to believe they can continue with the momentum. Such that they’ll fancy their chances against Marumo Gallants at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight even more, given that Malesela’s men have been below-par. Gallants are sitting at the foot of the standings with 17 points, and are in need of redemption before they start their African campaign next month.