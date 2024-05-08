Can Mamelodi Sundowns emulate Arsenal’s invincibles?

While Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena have said a possible league and Nedbank Cup double will not ease the pain of their CAF Champions League elimination, a bit of PSL history could do more than just soften that blow. Sundowns already have two trophies to show for a hectic season of football, winning the African Football League title and clinching a seventh consecutive DStv Premiership title with six matches to spare.

Sundowns have yet to taste defeat and in the league and are currently on a record 24-match unbeaten run this season, having won 19 and drawn five. In fact, they are actually unbeaten in their last 48 league matches - they last tasted defeat in a 2-1 loss at SuperSport United in September 2022. Sundowns have six fixtures to negotiate to finish a full league season unbeaten. And they start their quest for immorality on Wednesday night against Golden Arrows.

Sundowns will join teams such as Arsenal’s “Invincibles”, who won 26 and drew 12 of their 38 games in the 2003/04 season. Antonio Conte’s Juventus dominated the Serie A in the 2010s, and ended the 2011/12 season with 23 victories and 15 draws.

Scottish powerhouses Celtic and Rangers recently achieved the feat, with Brendan Rodgers winning all but four matches in the 2016/17 season and Steven Gerrard putting his managerial career on the map with an unbeaten run with Rangers in 2020/21. This season, Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are on the currently on an 48-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but they are still some way off Rangers’ unbeaten run of 62 matches from 1915 to 1917. Sundowns can put themselves in elite company if they can avoid defeat in their remaining matches.