Cape Town - As Orlando Pirates supporters make their way to Orlando Stadium's 'Slaughterhouse' in Soweto on Saturday, they will acknowledge that runaway DStv Premiership log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are overwhelming favourites to win their 18th league game of the season (3.30pm). However, many Pirates fans will be looking back to September 2022 when Pirates handed Sundowns a 3-0 hiding in the second leg of their MTN8 semi-final in Polokwane.

At the time, the 'Brazilians' were overwhelming favourites but Pirates, spearheaded by former Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus, were unstoppable on the day. Erasmus found the back of the net in the first half before Monapule Saleng sealed the victory with two late goals for the Buccaneers at the Peter Mokaba stadium.

Even when Sundowns gained the upper hand at various stages in the match, they could not break down a stodgy Pirates defence. Their lone shot on target was a long-range effort from Teboho Mokoena but goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane took care of the danger. It turned out to be a frustrating day for Sundowns who finished the match with 10 players after Aubrey Modiba was shown a red card for a dangerous foul on Saleng. Older Pirates fans will recall a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Sundowns, also in an MTN8 clash.

After Sundowns had taken a 2-1 lead Pirates bravely fought back to score twice in the closing stages and win the match at the Orlando Stadium, just over a decade ago in the 2011/12 season. Thulasizwe Mbuyane opened the scoring for Pirates but then surrendered the lead as Sundowns stormed back with two goals to take a 2-1 lead. Sundowns' first goal was a lucky one after Pirates keeper Moeneeb 'Slimkat' Josephs saved Katlego Mphela’s penalty, but he could not stop the striker from burying the rebound. Sundowns' Musa Nyatama was next in on the act to make it 2-1 to Sundowns.

A terrific finish saw Pirates clinch a win in the dying stages. First Tlou Segolela snapped up a loose clearance to hammer home on the half-volley and then Bongani Ndulula sent goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands the wrong way with a decisive penalty.