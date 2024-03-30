Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs in goalless stalemate in the Mother City

Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs’ had a minor setback in their bid to qualify for the CAF Champions League when they played to a goalless stalemate at the Athlone Stadium in the Mother City on Saturday. Both teams are looking to secure second place, but they didn’t do themselves any favours on a warm Cape Town afternoon.

While Chiefs would have been happy with a point on the road, Erik Tinkler was not happy, especially after his side dominated play in the opening 45 minutes. 90 + 5’| #CITY 0 : 0 #CHIEFS



Full time score: Cape Town City FC 0 : 0 Kaizer Chiefs #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #Khosified pic.twitter.com/nV0Dwqp9Ib — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 30, 2024 The game started slowly, and Chiefs’ goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma had to be alert to prevent Cape Town City debutant Aprocius Petrus from breaking the deadlock midway through the first 45.

As the first half wore on, the action on the field moved from end-to-end as both sides looked to create an opening. The home side looked the better as they have the lions’ share of the ball possession, but unusually, the first half ended without a goal being scored. The second half started in frantic fashion as Chiefs looked to be quickest out of the blocks. Darren Keet made a save early on in the half, while Wandile Duba watched his shot sail past the upright a few minutes later.

For much of the second half, play was concentrated in the middle of the park as neither side was able to create any real opportunities. In Saturday’s other game in the Western Cape, Stellenbosch FC took a massive step toward CAF Champions League qualification when they beat Royal AM 3-0 at the Danie Craven Stadium.