Cape Town City beef up squad with veteran defender Marc van Heerden

Cape Town - Veteran defender Marc van Heerden is hoping to bring silverware to new club Cape Town City this coming season. The 34-year-old has joined City after being released by neighbours Stellenbosch FC at the end of last season.

Van Heerden will certainly bring a great deal of experience to the Citizens after having previously played for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and also Amazulu FC and Chippa United after starting his professional career at Pretoria University way back in 2005. Although City have an impressive defensive core of Bafana Bafana centre back Taariq Fielies, Congolese international Nathan Fasika and Keanu Cupido, coach Eric Tinkler will value Van Heerden's addition as he will add much-needed depth within the squad as the Citizens will be competing in the CAF Champions League for the first time this coming season. “The difficulties that we face this coming season, both on the continent and on the home front, we need a little bit more experience and depth in our squad from the first game in August,” Tinkler said.

“He will be extremely fundamental during that period with the wealth of experience that he has, the type of discipline that he brings in terms of his ambition, wanting to still achieve more even at his age. That leadership quality, his work ethic that he produces on the field of play and Marc van Heerden obviously brings that in bundles. I think he’s a fantastic addition to the squad,” said Tinkler. Van Heerden was equally excited to swap the maroon for the blue and yellow. "I am very excited to have got the call from Eric and John. City are a big club and they want to be challenging for everything and that's really exciting," he said on Wednesday.

"The first two weeks has been really good and intense. You can see the intention of the players, coaching staff and everyone involved they are serious about what they want to achieve. I am happy to be part of that. And let's go and do whatever we can to win whatever we can. Really looking forward to bringing silverware to the club." Van Heerden's departure from Stellenbosch FC leaves the impressive Winelands club quite lean in defence. After a best-ever fourth place finish last season, Stellies have already off-loaded Sibusiso Mthethwa (Richards Bay) and Zitha Kwinika (Kaizer Chiefs) from the defensive unit along now with veterans Van Heerden and Robyn Johannes.

