Cape Town City FC move for Leonardo Castro could be mutually beneficial

Durban - Leonardo Castro has said that he wishes to stay in South Africa and would be open to playing for Cape Town City. The 33-year-old is currently a free-agent after Kaizer Chiefs offloaded him as part of their mass exodus.

“My first option is South Africa. I’m very grateful to be in South Africa. It’s like my second home. I have been here for six-and-half years with my family. We have been comfortable and we love the culture and people here,” Castro said. “I would like to play in the Champions League again. The only teams I can play for at this point would be Sundowns. Cape Town City would be another option,” said Castro. In reality, it is difficult to see Castro returning to Sundowns. He is beyond his prime and Downs will likely rather look to build their side around younger talent as they look to continue dominating South African football.

Castro could potentially be an apt option for Cape Town City who will need to more carefully rotate their players next season as they look to balance the demands of domestic and continental football. Castro also reflected on his controversial 2018 switch from Sundowns to Kaizer Chiefs, indicating that it was a move based on business reasons. “It was like any player at other clubs. It’s business to make a transfer. At that time, we were talking about a new contract and about business. I did not agree and that’s why I decided to leave. It was the right time to leave as I found another option. I put my family first so I had to make sure that I chose what is the better option,” said Castro.

While Sundowns fans may not exactly admire Castro due to the manner of his 2018 departure, the Colombian has indicated that he would be open to returning to Masandawana.

“In life you make mistakes and you learn with time and age. I would have done things differently if I could go back in time. Things were not totally bad but we could have got more understanding,” said Castro. Castro had a successful three-year spell with Sundowns during which he became one of the most feared attackers in South African football. His spell with Kaizer Chiefs was marred by inconsistency as was the performances of the club in recent years. @eshlinv