Cape Town City finally collect a point after four consecutive league defeats

Cape Town City finally ended a run of four straight DStv Premiership defeats with a goalless draw against hosts TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium, Mbombela, on Wednesday evening. Galaxy would have been pleased with their first-half effort which rendered the visiting City scoreless. City dominated with a 57% possession advantage and forced five corners which Galaxy defended without allowing the opposition to capitalise.

Galaxy's Bosnia-Herzegovina-born goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak made three first-half saves against one by his City counterpart Darren Keet. Kolak also had to deal with several crosses into his penalty area and he was up to the task. At the start of the second half, City coach Eric Tinkler opted to introduce attacking midfielder Jaedin Rhodes in place of Tshegofatso Nyama in an effort to sharpen his attack. At the same time, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic replaced Thamsanqa Gabuza, who was the lone striker in his team's 4-1-4-1 playing pattern. He made way for Sphiwe Mahlangu. Just past the hour mark, City's central midfielder Thabo Nodada forced Kolak to make a good save after a powerful shot from the fringe of the penalty area.

Moments later, Galaxy central midfielder Bernard Parker also came close with a parting shot that forced a good save from Keet. In the closing stages of the match, Rhodes tried to undo the stalemate, but his shot was blocked at a time when City’s pressure was at its greatest in the match. City's next Premiership match will be the derby against Cape Town Spurs at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 30 September.