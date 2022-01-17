Cape Town City fined R100 000 for absence of player cards during clash against Maritzburg

Johannesburg — Cape Town City were handed a R100 000 fine after their failure to produce player registration cards during their league clash against Maritzburg United late last year. In December, reports emerged that the player cards for the Citizens were stolen after one of the cars belonging to the club’s officials was broken into before the game.

Maritzburg played the match under protest as they lost 3-2 after the final whistle. Last week, the PSL disciplinary committee found City guilty for contravening rule 4.10 in the league’s compliance manual under the status, registrations and transfers sub-topic. "I can confirm that Cape Town City Football Club was duly charged and appeared before the DC earlier today,” said the newly elected PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu in a statement that was released by the league on Wednesday last week.

“The charges emanated from a protest which was lodged by Maritzburg United Football Club, in relation to a fixture that was played in the absence of the responded club being in possession of the requisite players cards.” “The matter proceeded today and was almost finalised. The responded club, which is Cape Town City, pleaded guilty as charged and were duly convicted” On Monday afternoon, Majavu provided an update on the matter, saying the Citizens were fined R100 000 (of which half (R50 000) is suspended for 12 months) for their offence, while they’ll also cover the costs for the sitting of the hearing and the lawyers of Maritzburg.

“The respondent, Cape Town City Football Club, is fined R100 000 – half of which is suspended for a period of 12 months provided that the said club is not found guilty of the same offence in that period,” Majavu told the PSL media. “Secondly, the PSL is to return the protesting fee to the protesting club, Maritzburg United." "Thirdly, Cape Town City is ordered to pay the cost of the disciplinary hearing to the PSL."