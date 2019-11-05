CAPE TOWN – Despite Benni McCarthy being fired, expect a pumped-up Cape Town City to return to the winners enclosure when they meet Polokwane City in a Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm kick-off).
One too many inconsistent performances from City and two wins in their last 18 games led to the axing of McCarthy.
McCarthy was informed by club chairman John Comitis on Sunday that his services were being terminated with immediate effect. The club issued a terse statement after midnight and there has been a media clampdown on the team.
Comitis has appointed assistant coach Vasili Manousakis as caretaker coach.
The Citizens will be desperate to change a seven-game league winless streak, including back-to-back defeats to relegation-threatened rivals AmaZulu and in-form Maritzburg United, which sees them in 13th place on the 16-team log, which headed by Kaizer Chiefs.