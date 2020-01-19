CAPE TOWN – Gavin Hunt wasn’t a happy camper after his Bidvest Wits team came up short against Cape Town City in their Absa Premier League clash at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
South Africa’s most experienced domestic coach was sulking afterwards believing the match officials had done him and his boys a dirty.
He needs to learn how to lose like a man. His charges took a pounding throughout the second half, dropped two goals without reply and kissed goodbye their seven-game unbeaten run on the road.
Striker Kermit Erasmus and wing Craig Martin struck for the Citizens to make it 2-0 and hand Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink a second win from eight games.
The Capetonians’ fourth victory from 19 outings takes their points tally to 20, but they remain in 12th place on the log standings on 20 points.