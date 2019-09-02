CAPE TOWN – Up-and-coming Cape Town City winger Gift Links has signed for Danish Superliga side AGF Aarhus in what the Citizens claim is a club-record transfer.



"Cape Town City and Danish Superliga side Aarhus GF have agreed to terms over the club-record transfer of 20 [year-old] South African international Gift Links," City stated on social media.



The Cape side did not stipulate the fee they received for Links, but according to the transfer Markt website, he is valued at around 350 000 Euros – approximately R5.8 million.



Links first made his name in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the now-defunct Platinum Stars, from where he earned himself a move to Egyptian Premier League side Al Assiouty Sport.



But he was tempted back to South Africa in January 2018 when Cape Town City came calling, and after scoring five league goals in 26 matches last term, he now has his dream move to Europe.



Blessed with wonderful balance, speed and a deadly left foot, Links has represented the senior national team, Bafana Bafana, in a couple of COSAFA Cup games.



"I had heard good things about the chairman John Comitis. I knew Cape Town City is the club that could take me to Europe. I developed so much here, I can't thank the club enough," Links said.



Aarhus finished ninth in Denmark's top-flight last season. Founded in 1880, the club has won the league title five times, their most recent success though coming back in 1986.



Banyana Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk is currently based with Danish top-flight side Fortuna Hjørrin while junior international Liam Jordan is on the books of second-tier side HB Køge.



Previously, the likes of Sibusiso Zuma, Benedict Vilakazi, Elrio van Heerden, Mandla Masango and Lebogang Phiri have raised the South African flag in the Danish league.

African News Agency (ANA)