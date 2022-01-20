Cape Town City's Mpho Makola banned; Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs next in firing line

Durban - The PSL Disciplinary Committee have slapped Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola with a two month suspension as a result of his aggressive outburst during the Citizens’ MTN8 final loss to Mamelodi Sundowns. While protesting the decision of the officials to not penalise Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the MTN8 final, Makola was involved in an aggressive scuffle with assistant referee Cladwin Baloyi.

“Cape Town City was fined R200 000 which is suspended as long as the club is not found guilty of similar misconduct within 24 months. Mr Makola is suspended from participating in any PSL or SAFA football activities for six months, four of which are suspended,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu. Majavu also confirmed that Golden Arrows have pleaded not guilty owing to a charge whereby they allegedly fielded an illegible player in several games. Simo Mbhele is alleged to have been a registered player for Portugal based club SU 1º Dezembro while he was playing for Arrows. “Golden Arrows pleaded not guilty and the matter has been postponed to next week Wednesday. Arrows will have to furnish me with a plea explanation. We have both been directed to exchange documents before the 26 January. The committee will then decide whether the charges presented by the league will be sustained or proven,” said Majavu.

Majavu has also confirmed that a charge has been opened against Orlando Pirates following the controversy arising from their recent game against TS Galaxy whereby Rockets Chairman Tim Sukazi was denied entry into the Orlando Stadium.