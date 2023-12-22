Cape Town Spurs match-winner Ashley Cupido could arouse Orlando Pirates’ interest even more with an impressive display against AmaZulu in Friday night’s DStv Premiership clash. Pirates have reopened their interest in the Cape Town-based striker, and he has emerged as a target during the January transfer window.

A few months ago, he was on Kaizer Chiefs’ shopping list and during the last off-season Mamelodi Sundowns looked at him as a back-up for marksman Peter Shalulile. Last season, Cupido ranked among the best South African strikers after he finished as the top goalscorer in the National First Division for Spurs. His haul of 16 goals in a single season was excellent, and that sparked the interest in him.

Two weeks ago, Cupido was unable to rescue bottom-of-the-log Spurs in the Cape derby against Stellenbosch. For the first time this season, he showed flashes of his best form, but was unable to score. If he plays in a stronger team, he is likely to regain his scoring touch. The AmaZulu technical staff will be aware of his pace, physicality and box IQ. He will be closely watched at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban tonight (7.30pm kick-off).

AmaZulu defensive midfielder Hendrick “Pule” Ekstein is most likely to be assigned the task of denying Cupido the space to move. The former Chiefs star is equally adept on attack, and will be AmaZulu’s go-to man in the middle of the park. Ekstein won’t need an invitation to take advantage of a leaky Spurs’ defence. His guile and trickery could hurt the Urban Warriors in the final third of the pitch.

Spurs’ coach Ernst Middendorp said that playing top-quality opposition (Sundowns and Stellenbosch) in recent weeks has hindered their chances of moving away from the drop zone. “You have to be realistic: we have to find a way to get closer in December,” said Middendorp.

“We have two games to play (before the end of the year). We have a few days before the next game and the derby too (against Cape Town City on December 31). There are things we have to work on. We haven’t played against a team closer to our level, where we can build and have a chance to do something.” While Spurs struggled to get back to winning ways, AmaZulu ended their recent three-match losing streak by recording a 1-0 win at home over Sekhukhune United last week.

The victory on home soil came as a timely confidence boost, according to coach Pablo Franco Martin, as he assessed his side’s upcoming games. “Now we have two more games at home to finish the year with the confidence of the three points. “I think we are going to play better football. Hopefully, we are going to be getting even better results,” said Martin. If we are capable of getting another clean sheet, it could be the first time in history getting eight in 15 games as well. So, I think it is motivation enough for all of us to go for that and to leave an AmaZulu legacy once we leave in the future.”