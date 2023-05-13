Durban - The Motsepe Foundation Championship title chase is going down to the wire as three clubs remain in the running to secure top-flight status on the final day. Cape Town Spurs, led by Head Coach Shaun Bartlett are in the driving seat at the top of the league standings and could decide their destiny with a victory against the University of Pretoria.

Spurs will host Tuks at the Athlone Stadium on Sunday as one of the fixtures kicking off at 3 pm, looking to make a comeback to the top flight after a five-year absence (formerly known as Ajax Cape Town). The hosts, who have accumulated 56 points, are currently a point ahead of second-placed Casric Stars (55) and two in front of Polokwane City (54) in third, and anything short of a win could see them pipped on the final day. The meeting of Tuks and Spurs is probably the most unpredictable as both sides have already beaten each other once in league and cup competition.

Urban Warriors, let’s get behind the @CapeTownSpursFC at Athlone Stadium on Sunday as they take on UP to win their way back into the @OfficialPSL ⚽️🏟️



Tickets sales: https://t.co/x5ugqNwnUf pic.twitter.com/36zedfH8IT — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) May 13, 2023 Bartlett will hope his side can repeat their efforts of the Nedbank Cup, where they got the better of Tuks, and will get the job done in 90 minutes. Casric arguably has the hardest fixture of the three teams as they travel to the Tsakane Stadium to face an All-Stars side that hasn't lost a match since February. Polokwane City will need results to go their way if they are to have any chance of making a return to the top flight after being relegated as recently as 2020.

City, who have the better goal difference of the trio, will need both Spurs to draw or lose while a draw for Casric also gives them the green light to overtake them into top spot. Although Stars have dropped out of contention for promotion and are currently in the process of being sold, Casric knows all about their quality as the two sides could not be separated in the first-round fixture. Motsepe Foundation Final Day Fixtures: 3 pm kick-off for all matches.

JDR Stars v Platinum City Rovers: Soshanguve Giant Stadium Polokwane City v Pretoria Callies: Old Peter Mokaba Stadium Hungry Lions v Magesi: Isak Steyl Stadium

Cape Town Spurs v Pretoria University: Athlone Stadium All Stars v Casric Stars: Tsakane Stadium TTM v Baroka: Dr. Molemela Stadium