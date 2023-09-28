Beleaguered Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says his players know they need to step to another level if they are to taste success in Saturday’s derby against cross-town rivals Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium. Spurs have had a horrible start to the season after losing all six Premiership matches on the trot. Bartlett said his side was hamstrung by the lack of 'early season' training after the players had to contend with the relegation/promotion play-offs.

Another factor that contributed to the team's rank poor form was the integration of the new players from other clubs and they were slow to gel with the rest of the players. By this time, Bartlett feels the derby can kickstart the team fight to end the winless streak. "The derby is a massive game for us and an opportunity to pick up three points," said Bartlett. "In my opinion, I don't think we played very bad football in the last couple of games. "We have just been unfortunate in the final third, whether it was attacking or defending and we know we have to do better. It's something our players understand.

"The statistics show that we dominated five of the six games we played. If you look at (scoring) chances created we've done well because it is one area, we have focussed on a lot in the last couple of weeks. "Now we need to be more ruthless, more committed and more determined to get the ball in the back of the net. "We must also remain focused on defence because it is a collective effort that will get us across the line. The strikers always get the awards when their teams win but it is the defence that wins you games.

"We know what we have to do to win on Saturday." Bartlett said the fans have remained steadfast behind the team and his players are confident that they can count on their support at the DHL Stadium on Saturday. "We don't have a No 12 in our squad because the fans are our 12th man. For the time I have been at Spurs, the fans have been the driving force for us," said Bartlett.

"We want to do it for the people and that's why we wanted this club to be promoted. We know that for this (derby) game we are going out to fight for people, players and families." Bartlett's opposite number Eric Tinkler said the change of venue augers well for his club since home ground advantage will come into play. "We are happy to be back now because this has been our home. This is where we have a good record,” said Tinkler.

“We have played seven matches so far this season and only two have been home matches. The other five have been away. The reason for this was that we didn’t have this pitch available. "Our record at Athlone Stadium has never been brilliant. “As a team and a club, we are happy to be back and happy to see the pitch in the condition that it is.