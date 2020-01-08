Cardoso keen to get silverware









Daniel Cardoso of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg, on 22 December 2019 Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix In the euphoria of Kaizer Chiefs’ 50th birthday celebrations, defender Daniel Cardoso wishes his long dream of winning the Premiership title could become a reality. Yesterday, Chiefs recorded yet another milestone as they turned half-a-century, following their establishment by Kaizer Motaung” on January 7, 1970. Over that period, Amakhosi have stamped themselves as the greatest club in the South African domestic elite league, having won 93 trophies altogether - official and unofficial. Such is their profound history and success that Cardoso willingly heeded the call when the club asked him to join from Free State Stars at the end of the 2014/15 season when Amakhosi won their last piece of silverware - the Premiership title and MTN8 trophy. Cardoso has laboured in vain for four and a half years, but Chiefs appear destined to address that anomaly this season as they are at the summit of the Premiership standings with 35 points from 15 matches.

However, with the season at its halfway mark, it’s still early days to order champagne bottles, but instead Chiefs’ impressive outing and 50th anniversary milestone this season have given a hopeful like Cardoso, who has yet to win a single piece of silverware in his career, a chance to dare to dream.

“Of course, it (winning the league this year) would be something to remember for the rest of my life. I’ve never won the league nor a trophy, but I want to change that. A lot of people know it’s the 50th anniversary and we want to win it for the chairman (Motaung),” Cardoso said.

The euphoria that has engulfed Chiefs this month will also see their loyal supporters over the years getting a slice of the cake.

When Chiefs host Highlands Park tonight (7.30pm kick-off), hopefully the iconic FNB Stadium will be packed to capacity - a first for such an encounter.

This follows after the club’s supporters were given entry by collecting free tickets at registered selling outlets.

On Monday, the club confirmed that more than 80 000 tickets had been issued - something that could create a nostalgic mood that’s almost on par with the Soweto Derby.

And that is why Cardoso and company will have to rise to the occasion, shower the club with a perfect birthday present, entertain their supporters and most importantly, consolidate their spot at the top of the table. “It’s the 50th year anniversary for the club and we want to keep the home form going. Highlands is a good team and they got the result over the weekend,” he said.

“They’ll come here knowing that they got the upper hand, but we know what is at stake for us. So it’s a real must-win for us. We are four points ahead and we want to keep that. Dropping down (the lead) from 10 points to four was a loss but that’s something that we can’t change. But the future is in our hands.”

Chiefs grabbed the first half of the season by the scruff of the neck, collecting 34 points in 13 matches, but in the last two, the wheels appear to have come off after drawing and losing to Maritzburg United and SuperSport United respectively.

But there’d be no better way to bounce back to winning ways than in such a historic week, right?





The Star

Like us on Facebook