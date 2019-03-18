Cavin Johnson: You can’t beat Wits and then one week later you lose 4-1 against Stars. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN - Cavin Johnson has questioned his player’s mentality after they were trounced 4-1 by Free State Stars in a PSL tussle on Saturday. Martin Kizza, Relebogile Mokhuoane, Harris Tchilimbou and Eleazar Rodgers were on the scoresheet for Stars as they ran rampant at Goble Park. Talent Chawapiwa netted the single goal for AmaZulu.

Johnson questioned his player’s mentality following the defeat.

“You can’t beat Bidvest Wits and then one week later you lose 4-1 against Free State Stars. It is impossible. There’s nothing to be fixed. It is all about your mentality. If your mentality towards football is not correct and then you (are) also not right.

It is the same players that played last week against Wits. I didn’t do anything to them. I didn’t put a musk on them. It was the same players that played against Wits last week and they were outstanding.

As a coach what do I do? Yes, I have to make sure that I do some mental therapy to ensure that I come right because maybe I’m mad. We’ve got to go back and work hard,” Johnson explained.

Usuthu ran Wits ragged last week at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi in a league clash they won 2-0.

“We were just poor especially after giving away three goals. You give your opponents three goals in their backyard, what do you expect? They will punish you. The first goal was a gift, the second goal was even a better gift and the third goal was even worse. That’s what happens when you give goals for no reason. I don’t think the opponent was that much strong. We gave them the goals,” Johnson said.

AmaZulu are now 11th on the league standings with 26 points after 24 games. They face Chippa United, Golden Arrows, SuperSport United, Baroka FC, Black Leopards and Bloemfontein Celtic in their last six fixtures.

“We knew that they will play direct balls and they played that direct ball. We won’t be able to deal with that. We were not as good as we think we are. We need a lot of looking at.

We need to ask ourselves who we are, what do you think you are doing in this league. Are you a ball bay or kit man,” Johnson said.





