Cavin Johnson tasked with finding, polishing rough diamonds for underperforming Kaizer Chiefs

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs announced on Friday that former AmaZulu head coach Cavin Johnson has been appointed as the club’s new academy head. Johnson, who last worked as Pitso Mosimane’s assistant at Egyptian giants Al Ahly, will also be charged with overseeing the club’s scouting network as they look to find the generation of Chiefs players.

Johnson appointed as Head of Academy



Cavin Johnson has been appointed as the new head of Academy at Kaizer Chiefs, a portfolio that includes full oversight of the Club’s youth academy and scouting network.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/w7onaAvbkP — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 22, 2023 “We are delighted to bring Coach Cavin on board,” said Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaunt Jr. “He brings a wealth of knowledge that will continue to build our Academy programmes and scouting network in order to take the Club forward with the aim of imprinting the Kaizer Chiefs philosophy throughout every level of the Club,” said Motaung.

“We believe Coach Cavin possesses all the attributes to steer us in the direction we want to go, which is to continue to create an elite development model that will lead us to sustainable success into the future. Commenting on his new position, Johnson, who has two decades worth of experience as a coach, said he was delighted to joining the iconic club.