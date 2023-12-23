Cavin Johnson’s Kaizer Chiefs beat Richards Bay for third win in a row

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo scored the only goal of the game as Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs claimed all three points from Saturday’s DStv Premiership clash against Richards Bay. Having picked up four points from six against Soweto clubs so far this season, the KZN Rich Boyz were looking to keep that run going, but they were unable to against a solid Chiefs defence at FNB Stadium.

For Cavin Johnson’s Amakhosi, Saturday’s victory was a third 1-0 win in a row, and they will be looking to keep that run going having started the season poorly. Their next assignment in the league will see them travel to Sekhukhune United in a week’s time, and they will be looking to close off a tumultuous year off in style. Struggling Richards Bay’s next league game will see them welcome high-flying SuperSport United next Saturday.

At the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, new Bafana Bafana star Oswin Apollis scored a first half brace as Polokwane City beat Chippa United. Ayabulela Magqwaka pulled one back in the 66th minute for the Eastern Cape side, leading to a tense finish.