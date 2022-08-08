Chiefs already under pressure, Downs chase another win

Cape Town — The DStv Premiership heads into the second round of the 2022/23 season on Tuesday and Wednesday with heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs already under pressure, while reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns will fancy their chances of racking up back-to-back wins. CHECK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE PREMIER LEAGUE AND PSL TEAM’S FOOTBALL FIXTURES

Chiefs got their campaign off to a stuttering start this past weekend when they were beaten 1-0 at Royal AM – making it three losses from as many league matches against the upstart Thwihli Thwahla since the start of last season – and they will be eager to course correct with a home win over Maritzburg United in the evening kick-off on Tuesday. Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane is not panicking, insisting that his team has the right processes in place and will be rewarded sooner rather than later. “I’m telling you now, we’re rebuilding this team and we’re going to get it right,” said the former winger. “We’re going to win some games and we’re going to win with flair and win much better. Even (on Saturday) we were a better team by far.”

He added, “We did everything in terms of creating the goalscoring opportunities. The ball was not going to go in, and yes that was the unfortunate part. “I think the boys executed themselves very well in terms of making more chances, and if the goalkeeper could be the Man of the Match it means we were unfortunate.” Tuesday also sees Richards Bay, who marked their Premiership debut with a clinical 2-0 away win over Golden Arrows, welcome Marumo Gallants.

Swallows FC and Cape Town City will be looking to rebound from opening round losses in their clash at Dobsonville Stadium. Wednesday sees Sundowns, who started the season with a 2-0 win at City to underline their status as favourites for a sixth straight title, welcome TS Galaxy to Loftus Versfeld. Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi was impressed with the emphatic opening to the campaign and hopes to see it continue against the Rockets.

“One is impressed to start the league with three points against a team like (Cape Town City), away from home with a clean sheet, which I think Ronwen (Williams) also kept us in the game with a very good save,” explained the tactician.

“I think in terms of the energy and enthusiasm I am very happy for the first match with this intensity, that for me is very good.” Wednesday also features Orlando Pirates (who opened with a win over Soweto rivals Swallows) facing Stellenbosch FC away from home in a testing clash. AmaZulu will be tackling SuperSport United, Sekhukhune United host Golden Arrows and Chippa United will look to put a dent in Royal AM’s ambitions.

Midweek fixtures, Tuesday: 3pm: Richards Bay v Marumo Gallants 5pm: Swallows FC v Cape Town City

7.30pm: Kaizer Chiefs v Maritzburg United Wednesday: 5pm: AmaZulu v SuperSport United

7.30pm: Sekhukhune United v Golden Arrows 7.30pm: Mamelodi Sundowns v TS Galaxy 7.30pm: Chippa United v Royal AM